Pelicans waited 3 years to get revenge on Anthony Davis and finally did

April 5, 2022
by Larry Brown

Anthony Davis smiles

The New Orleans Pelicans waited a long time to get some revenge on Anthony Davis for forcing a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. On Tuesday night, they finally got their chance.

The Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns 121-110 on Tuesday to officially be eliminated from the playoffs. The Pelicans, meanwhile, are 35-44 and have clinched a play-in game appearance against the Spurs.

The Pelicans tweeted the news Tuesday night, but included a subtle shot at Davis in their tweet. Pay special attention to the first line of the tweet.

What’s the deal with the tweet?

The first line says “That’s All Folks!”

In Davis’ final game with the Pelicans in 2019, he wore a shirt saying “That’s All Folks!” in the Looney Toons font. Davis ended up being traded to the Lakers that summer.

Yes, New Orleans had to endure Davis winning a championship with the Lakers in the Orlando bubble. But they finally got their revenge in 2022. The Lakers have gone through a disastrous season, and their teetering ship finally sank. New Orleans is loving it.

Photo: Dec 18, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) against the Phoenix Suns during a preseason game at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

