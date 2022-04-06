Pelicans waited 3 years to get revenge on Anthony Davis and finally did

The New Orleans Pelicans waited a long time to get some revenge on Anthony Davis for forcing a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. On Tuesday night, they finally got their chance.

The Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns 121-110 on Tuesday to officially be eliminated from the playoffs. The Pelicans, meanwhile, are 35-44 and have clinched a play-in game appearance against the Spurs.

The Pelicans tweeted the news Tuesday night, but included a subtle shot at Davis in their tweet. Pay special attention to the first line of the tweet.

That's All Folks! After tonight’s results, our Play-In Match Up is set we will face: 👀 @Spurs pic.twitter.com/uqhrjJj4Hc — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 6, 2022

What’s the deal with the tweet?

The first line says “That’s All Folks!”

In Davis’ final game with the Pelicans in 2019, he wore a shirt saying “That’s All Folks!” in the Looney Toons font. Davis ended up being traded to the Lakers that summer.

Yes, New Orleans had to endure Davis winning a championship with the Lakers in the Orlando bubble. But they finally got their revenge in 2022. The Lakers have gone through a disastrous season, and their teetering ship finally sank. New Orleans is loving it.

Photo: Dec 18, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) against the Phoenix Suns during a preseason game at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports