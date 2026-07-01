2-time NBA All-Star makes public recruiting pitch amid free agency

With the NBA free agency negotiation period underway, some major moves have already been agreed to. However, former NBA player Victor Oladipo is reportedly trying to make a comeback.

Oladipo, who last played for the Miami Heat in the 2022-23 season, posted a message on social media expressing his desire to return to the league.

“I’m a free agent. I don’t have an agent right now just me and my family. I know I have a lot left, and I genuinely love this game. I’d rather show you I’m ready than spend my time trying to explain why or flood you with analytics to prove it,” Oladipo wrote.

I’m a free agent. I don’t have an agent right now just me and my family.

I know I have a lot left, and I genuinely love this game. I’d rather show you I’m ready than spend my time trying to explain why or flood you with analytics to prove it.

If you’re about winning, value… — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) July 1, 2026

The Orlando Magic selected Oladipo at No. 2 overall in 2013 after he starred for the Indiana Hoosiers. Oladipo also had stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder , Indiana Pacers , Houston Rockets and Heat, where he played the final three seasons before missing all of 2023-24 due to an injury.

Oladipo suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023 postseason.

Oladipo made the All-Star team in back-to-back seasons towards the end of his Pacers run. In 2024, Oladipo joined ESPN as an analyst, but he attempted a comeback last season.

The former Pacers All-Star had a short stint with the Wisconsin Herd, the G League affiliate for the Bucks.

VICTOR OLADIPO WITH THE FLUSH! 💪



The former NBA All-Star has 7 PTS and 7 AST in the first half on https://t.co/fLGfbO13fw. @WisconsinHerd pic.twitter.com/Wjoa0it9Yd — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 23, 2025

Oladipo averaged 13.5 points per game across 15 appearances for the Herd, but he is hoping an NBA team takes a flier on him. He just turned 34 years old in May.