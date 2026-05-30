Bulls linked to surprising head coach candidate

The Chicago Bulls continue to be linked to some surprising head coach candidates.

The Bulls have had early conversations with BYU head coach Kevin Young about their vacancy, according to Jamal Collier of ESPN. Collier adds that the Bulls are “casting a wide net” in their search for a new coach to replace Billy Donovan.

The Chicago Bulls are casting a wide net for their head coaching search, which includes interest and early conversations with BYU coach Kevin Young, sources told ESPN. — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) May 30, 2026

Young is not really on anyone’s radar as an NBA head coach candidate, though he does have experience. Prior to joining BYU, he was an assistant for the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns , including a stint as Phoenix’s associate head coach from 2021 to 2024. The 44-year-old is 49-22 in two seasons with the Cougars.

The Bulls are hunting for a new coach to replace Billy Donovan. They have definitely been linked to some unusual names, though the favorite might be a current NBA assistant.

Whoever lands the Chicago job will likely have some building to do. The franchise has not had a winning season since 2021-22, and has not won a playoff series since 2015. They finished 31-51 last season.