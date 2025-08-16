Rockets had the most bizarre schedule release video

The Houston Rockets tried to get a little too quirky with their schedule release video for next season.

On Thursday, the NBA released its full schedule for the 2025-26 campaign. Instead of posting a plain list on social media, the Rockets took an unusual approach to share their upcoming slate with the Houston faithful.

A member of the Rockets’ social media team conducted a “speed tour” through an empty house, associating various parts of the modern mansion with a different NBA rival. The two-minute video felt like a deranged version of those fancy house tours real estate agents post on YouTube to sell a multi-million-dollar property.

In the market for some W's 🏠



Taking a Speed Tour through the 25-26 schedule! pic.twitter.com/9dzWRINMee — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 14, 2025

The video’s star at least deserves some credit for the energy he maintained throughout the video. But the Rockets staffer’s presentation included some cringeworthy moments, such as him moaning while sitting on one of the house’s toilets. It happened more than once.

Some fans in the replies were not exactly supportive of the unusual format. A few of them called for the Rockets to fire whoever green-lit the video.

Houston became an instant contender heading into next season with the addition of Kevin Durant in the offseason. Most fans probably wanted a schedule release video that matched the team’s serious title aspirations.

The Rockets at least didn’t have to take down their schedule release video like the Indianapolis Colts did after including an insensitive joke in theirs.