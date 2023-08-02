Spurs guard suspended by NBA following DWI plea

The San Antonio Spurs will be without a key guard off their bench to begin next season.

The NBA announced Wednesday that Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham has been suspended for two games without pay following his guilty plea to an impaired driving charge. Under the NBA collective bargaining agreement (Article VI, Section 15), the league has the right to discipline players who either plead guilty or plead no contest (nolo contendere) to such a charge.

Graham, 28, was acquired by the Spurs in a trade last February and averaged 13.0 points and 4.0 assists per game in 20 appearances for them. His arrest took place in North Carolina the previous summer after Graham was stopped by State Highway Patrol in Raleigh (read more details here).

It appears that Graham, who dealt with a groin injury late last season, was already uncertain for the start of the 2023-24 campaign (the NBA’s release mentioned that Graham’s suspension will begin with the next regular season game that he is “eligible and able to play”). But in any case, the Spurs will be relying on Tre Jones to start at point guard and new acquisition Cam Payne to back him up while Graham is out.