Stan Van Gundy rips Pelicans for blowing late lead

April 18, 2021
by Grey Papke

Stan Van Gundy

For the second consecutive game, the New Orleans Pelicans failed to see out a late lead and ended up losing in overtime, this time to the New York Knicks.

With 7.8 seconds left and the Pelicans leading by three, Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe failed to foul Derrick Rose to prevent a game-tying three. Lonzo Ball then lost Knicks guard Reggie Bullock, who found himself wide open to knock down the game-tying three to force overtime.

After the game, Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy ripped into his players, saying they made mistakes high schoolers wouldn’t have made.

Van Gundy’s rage is understandable. The Pelicans also blew a late lead against the Washington Wizards on Friday, which prompted Van Gundy to turn his frustrations on a different target. With New Orleans fading from the playoff race thanks to these defeats, Van Gundy’s only going to get more frustrated the more this continues.

