Steph Curry has hilarious reaction to Charles Barkley’s American Century Championship bet

Charles Barkley is betting on himself in a big way during this weekend’s American Century Championship Celebrity Golf Tournament, but Steph Curry doesn’t think it’ll pay off.

During last year’s tournament, Barkley placed a $100,000 bet on himself to finish among the top 70 in the field. While Barkley finished 76th, his bet was refunded as players cannot bet on themselves. But this year he had someone else place the bet for him.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Curry was asked whether or not he thinks Barkley can crack the top 70 in the almost 90-person field, and had a funny response.

“No,” Curry said. “Hell no. Clip that. Send it to him. Let it play on every tee box. There’s no way he’s doing it. As much faith as Chuck has had in the Warriors and jump-shooting teams winning championships, that’s the amount of faith I have in him hitting the top 70.”

ICYMI: Curry on Barkley 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5V4Iayc9mF — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) July 8, 2022

Barkley did finish Friday’s round in a tie for 71st place, however, and looks to be in a good position to prove Curry wrong.

Curry, on the other hand, is in contention after the first round. The reigning NBA MVP ended the first round in a tie for 10th place with 16 points, and made an incredible eagle shot on the 13th hole.