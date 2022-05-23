Steph Curry responds to Luka Doncic doing his shimmy move

Steph Curry is offering a response after Luka Doncic decided to steal his swag during Game 3.

During Sunday’s Western Conference Finals battle against Curry’s Golden State Warriors, the Dallas Mavericks star Doncic hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to end the first quarter. He celebrated by hitting Curry’s famous move, the shimmy.

Luka pulled out the shimmy after this buzzer beater over Curry 🕺. (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/4fSXlnSya9 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) May 23, 2022

While Doncic had his moment, the Warriors still went on to win the game 109-100 to take a 3-0 lead in the series. On Monday, Curry responded to Doncic using his own move against him.

“It was phenomenal, A-plus,” he said of Doncic’s shimmy, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “He could have did it a little longer though. That’s my only critique. Gotta hold it.”

Curry has trolled many an opponent over the years with his shimmy move, but at least he is a good sport whenever they give him that same energy right back. A few postseasons ago, Curry was also on the receiving end of an even more disrespectful shimmy.