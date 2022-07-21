Video: Steph Curry goes viral for LeBron James joke at ESPYs

Steph Curry hosted the ESPYs for the first time, and he did not hold back with one joke.

On Wednesday, Curry became just the ninth athlete ever to host the ESPYs. If LeBron James has any say in the matter, it could be the two-time MVP’s first and only time.

Curry went viral for a joke he made at James’ expense during Curry’s opening monologue.

“I’m the second NBA player to host this award show,” Curry said. “LeBron James, he hosted this award show back in 2007 after losing in the NBA Finals. So yes, you guessed it, this feels better.”

Steph brought out the LeBron jokes early at the ESPYS 😂 pic.twitter.com/FY4L1bmYfI — ESPN (@espn) July 21, 2022

James hosted the show in 2007, shortly after the Cleveland Cavaliers were swept in the NBA Finals by the San Antonio Spurs. Curry, on the other hand, is fresh off of his fourth title in eight years with the Golden State Warriors. The two have faced off four times in the Finals, with Curry and the Warriors besting James and the Cavaliers in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

The Warriors have not being afraid to take shots at their opponents since their Finals win in June. Draymond Green trolled the Boston Celtics with a T-shirt the day after the Warriors won the NBA Finals. Prior to the ESPYs, Curry took a shot at Celtics forward Grant Williams over Williams’ recent comments saying that the Warriors were not the better team in the Finals.