Suns trade for former lottery pick

The Phoenix Suns made a major trade Sunday for a new starter to add to their lineup.

The Suns are acquiring Miles Bridges from the Charlotte Hornets , according to multiple reports. The Hornets are receiving Royce O’Neale and Grayson Allen , and the two sides swapped first-round picks, with Charlotte getting Phoenix’s 2033 selection.

BREAKING: The Charlotte Hornets are trading Miles Bridges, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick to the Phoenix Suns for Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and a 2033 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/vjcR7AdwSD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 28, 2026

The move also opens up roughly $20 million in cap space for the Suns, which they could use to add even more help in free agency.

The Suns have long coveted Bridges and had been linked to him in trade rumors for years. The 28-year-old developed into a solid secondary scorer with the Hornets, and he averaged 17.1 points per game for them last season. He should fit directly into Phoenix’s starting lineup and provide them with secondary scoring.

The Hornets targeted experienced role players in the deal, but the real prize for them might be the unprotected 2033 first-round pick depending on how the Suns look at that point. The organization appears to be undergoing something of a reset after moving LaMelo Ball earlier in the week.