Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

, , ,

Suns trade for former lottery pick

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Miles Bridges in a headband
Mar 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) looks on in a time out during the first half against the New York Knicks at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns made a major trade Sunday for a new starter to add to their lineup.

The Suns are acquiring Miles Bridges from the Charlotte Hornets, according to multiple reports. The Hornets are receiving Royce O’Neale and Grayson Allen, and the two sides swapped first-round picks, with Charlotte getting Phoenix’s 2033 selection.

The move also opens up roughly $20 million in cap space for the Suns, which they could use to add even more help in free agency.

The Suns have long coveted Bridges and had been linked to him in trade rumors for years. The 28-year-old developed into a solid secondary scorer with the Hornets, and he averaged 17.1 points per game for them last season. He should fit directly into Phoenix’s starting lineup and provide them with secondary scoring.

The Hornets targeted experienced role players in the deal, but the real prize for them might be the unprotected 2033 first-round pick depending on how the Suns look at that point. The organization appears to be undergoing something of a reset after moving LaMelo Ball earlier in the week.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App