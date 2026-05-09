Notable update emerges on the Jaylen Brown-Celtics relationship

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics are both insisting that there is nothing to see here.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Saturday that there are no internal issues between Brown and the Celtics. Amick noted that both a Celtics team source and a source close to Brown denied that there were any problems between the two sides.

This comes just days after retired Basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady made a bombshell claim about Brown and the Celtics. McGrady claimed on a podcast that Brown had grown frustrated with the Celtics over a number of supposed issues.

The 29-year-old All-Star forward Brown just submitted a career year for Boston after his co-star Jayson Tatum missed most of the season due to injury. Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game and looked like arguably the best player in the entire Eastern Conference.

But the Celtics would go on to lose in the first round of the playoffs after blowing a 3-1 lead to the No. 7 seed Philadelphia 76ers. Brown was particularly upset about the loss and crashed out on the referees in the days after (eventually drawing a $50,000 fine from the NBA).

Cooler heads may ultimately prevail here once the sting of the Celtics’ playoff choke subsides a bit. But even if player and team are adamant that there is no beef, there could be at least one particular scenario where Boston considers trading Brown this summer.