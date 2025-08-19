Update emerges on Kevin Durant’s extension talks with Rockets

Kevin Durant’s negotiations on a new contract still appear to be stuck in quicksand.

The former NBA MVP Durant and the Houston Rockets are not close on a contract extension, Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported Monday. Amico adds that Durant remains headed towards becoming a free agent in summer 2026.

This matches up with what we already heard earlier this month about the Rockets and Durant, who is entering the final year of his contract next season at $54.7 million. Another well-known reporter had previously stated that Houston would not be going all-in on an extension for Durant and that they were not expected to offer Durant anywhere close to a max salary in a potential new contract.

The Rockets just acquired the 15-time NBA All-Star Durant in a record-setting trade this past June. While Durant is far from washed up after averaging 26.6 points per game last season in a dysfunctional Phoenix Suns offense, the facts remain that he is now 36 years old and is about to embark on his 18th NBA season. At some point, it will be fair to expect some significant age-related regression from Durant.

Meanwhile, Houston has already handed out big-money contract extensions to both Alperen Sengun, 23, and Jabari Smith Jr., 22. Other core youngsters like Amen Thompson, 22, and Tari Eason, 24, must also be taken care of next.

A 52-win team last season, the Rockets are obviously trying to compete for a title right now with the acquisition of Durant. But given the harsh realities of the NBA’s current collective bargaining agreement, the possibility remains that Durant could just be a pricey one-season rental for Houston before hitting the unrestricted free agent market next summer.