Notable update emerges on Michael Porter Jr’s future

Michael Porter Jr. might be on the move for the second time in a year.

The Brooklyn Nets are “likely” to gauge offers for the veteran forward Porter ahead of the February trade deadline, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints reported this week. Slater notes that Porter is expected to draw interest from rival teams amid his hot start to the 2025-26 season.

Porter, the 27-year-old former first-round pick, spent his first six career seasons with the Denver Nuggets and was a starter on their NBA championship team in 2023. But he got traded to the Nets last July as part of the deal that sent fellow forward Cameron Johnson to Denver.

Now on a Brooklyn team devoid of offense, Porter is enjoying a career year. Through 21 games played, Porter is averaging a stout 25.6 points per game (13th in the entire NBA) on fantastic 50/40/81 shooting splits. He is also posting 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Still, the Nets are very much a rebuilding team and sit at 7-18 (13th in the East) despite Porter’s statistical output. With Porter under contract for $38.3 million this season and $40.8 million next season, he could be a piece that Brooklyn eventually tries to shed.

Porter is known as a poor defender and can often be streaky, failing to offer much when his shot is not falling. But as a 6-foot-10 elite scoring forward who has been in many big playoff games over the course of his career, Porter (who is also known these days for making polarizing podcast comments) would likely have many trade suitors.