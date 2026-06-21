WNBA player falls victim to brutal double ankle-breaker

Atlanta Dream guard Te-Hina Paopao may need some extra attention from the training staff on Saturday night after both her ankles got snatched.

Paopao was on an island against Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell midway through the second quarter at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. Mitchell led Paopao toward the left wing before shedding her with a nasty crossover.

Mitchell’s shiftiness completely fooled Paopao, who ended up twisting both of her ankles at once. The lefty paused à la prime James Harden and set her feet for a wide-open three-point shot.

KELSEY MITCHELL ANKLE BREAKER



OH MY GOODNESS. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8G87tXYe0M — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 20, 2026

The Fever guard’s shot rattled around the rim and in just as Paopao was gathering her bearings after playing a solo game of Twister on the hardwood. Here’s the slow-motion replay of Mitchell slicing up Paopao’s lower legs.

KELSEY MITCHELL BROKE BOTH OF HER ANKLES



THIS IS CRAZY. 🤯



(h/t @ShowCaseShabazz)



pic.twitter.com/CXPpKQBpjq https://t.co/4XOJSBcZ49 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 20, 2026

Mitchell finished with 16 points on 5/13 shooting.

Paopao’s Dream came away with the victory, with the South Carolina guard contributing 9 points and 2 assists in the 113-96 home win.

While the regular-season result will come and go, Paopao breaking both her ankles at the same time will probably live on in dozens of YouTube highlight reels to come.