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Dark horse team could emerge as a surprise Jaylen Brown suitor

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Jaylen Brown in his Celtics uniform
May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts during the second quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A big trade has yet to go down in the NBA offseason, but eyes continue to be on Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

The forward is consistently rumored as a potential Boston asset in case of a trade for Milwaukee Bucks superstar and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo

The needle hasn’t seriously moved on that front, but in case Boston does indeed put the former NBA Finals MVP on the trade block, a Western Conference team could emerge as a serious suitor, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“Speaking of Plan Bs, league sources say the Portland Trail Blazers would have serious interest in Brown if the Celtics made him available. The Blazers have been among the suitors for Antetokounmpo since the February trade deadline but appear to be on the outside looking in at the moment,” wrote Amick.

The Blazers appear to be trying to hit a home run one way or another in the offseason in its search for a huge piece that could truly take the team to the next level.

After years of missing the NBA Playoffs, Portland finally ended its drought by going 42-40 in the 2025-26 season to make the postseason.

They were eliminated by Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in five games in the first round, but that run showed the Blazers are a team on the rise, and they could double down on their momentum by landing a superstar, whether it’s Antetokounmpo or Brown.

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