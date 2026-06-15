Spurs fan goes berserk in a wild scene at Penn Station

New York Knicks fans are in basketball heaven after the team finally ended its 53-year NBA title drought. Meanwhile, San Antonio Spurs fans are on the opposite end of the emotional spectrum after Victor Wembanyama and company failed in their mission to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

That might be best summed up by what took place at Penn Station in New York, N.Y., when a fan wearing a Dennis Rodman Spurs jersey tried to fight a phalanx of Knicks fans on his own.

In the video, the Spurs fan can be seen going absolutely berserk at Knicks fans, throwing punches and chasing people amid a chaotic scene after New York defeated the Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. You can watch the video here.

The situation dialed down a bit when police officers intervened and escorted the Spurs fan away, as Knicks fans continued to make noise and even chanted “F–k the Spurs” and “Knicks in five” in an apparent attempt to further enrage the man.

It may take some time before the adrenaline of Knicks fans wears off. Just the same, the pain Spurs fans are feeling will not fade quickly.

But at least the future remains bright for San Antonio, with Wembanyama still just scratching the surface of his potential and with Dylan Harper emerging as a great building block for the Spurs, who reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014.