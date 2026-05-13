Another Victor Wembanyama-Naz Reid incident in Game 5 sparks a technical foul

Victor Wembanyama and Naz Reid have had just about enough of each other at this point.

The San Antonio Spurs star Wembanyama and the Minnesota Timberwolves big man Reid got into it again during Tuesday’s Game 5. In the second quarter at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, Wembanyama and Reid were jostling for position at the free throw line.

Wembanyama put his body weight into Reid, and Reid eventually responded by giving Wembanyama a shove out of bounds as the foul shot fell through the net. Because of the shove, Reid ended up picking up a technical foul.

Here is the video.

Naz Reid got hit with a technical foul for pushing Wemby here.



Good tech or bad tech?pic.twitter.com/G8Vmkj3eqG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 13, 2026

The two players, of course, had a major incident during Sunday’s Game 4 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. In the second quarter of that game, Wembanyama got irritated during a very physical battle for a rebound and threw an elbow that hit Reid in the throat area (see the video here). Wembanyama was given a flagrant 2 foul on the spot and ejected from the game as the Timberwolves ultimately beat the Spurs 114-109.

Minnesota’s gameplan this series is clearly to be physical with Wembanyama and try to get underneath his skin. It did not work during Tuesday’s Game 5 though as it was Reid who picked up a technical foul as the Spurs went on to lead by a convincing 91-73 score after three quarters.