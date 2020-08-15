Video: CJ McCollum does Mike Tyson impression in postgame interview

First CJ McCollum dispatched of the Memphis Grizzlies in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday, and then he broke out with his best Mike Tyson impression.

McCollum is playing for Portland despite having a fracture in his lower back. That didn’t stop him from scoring 29 points in the Trail Blazers’ 126-122 win over Memphis to secure the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference playoffs.

McCollum and teammate Damian Lillard were interviewed by ABC’s Lisa Salters after the game. Salters asked how McCollum was able to play with his back injury. That’s when CJ did his Mike Tyson.

“I broke my back, spinal!” CJ McCollum on his broken vertebrae. pic.twitter.com/IuDi1eFtvQ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 15, 2020

“I broke my back, spinal!” he said.

That comes from what Tyson said after his fight with Clifford Etienne in 2003.

He nailed that one.

Now McCollum’s Blazers will face the Lakers for a playoff series beginning on Tuesday. And McCollum is showing he has a real sense of humor even about his misfortunes.