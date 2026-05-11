Timberwolves salvaged Game 4 win with unreal touchdown pass

The Minnesota Timberwolves needed to show off their multi-sport prowess on Sunday to survive a Game 4 scare against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Timberwolves led the Spurs 112-109 and were 13.1 seconds away from tying the series at 2-2 in front of their fans at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. But the home team was in a precarious spot, as Ayo Dosunmu was pressured in the backcourt.

T-Wolves head coach Chris Finch called a timeout before a turnover happened. But that left Minnesota to inbound from close to its own baseline with less than a second left before an eight-second violation. The Timberwolves needed a touchdown pass, and Finch turned to quarterback Jaden McDaniels .

Jaden McDaniels quarterback pass + Ayo Dosunmu ridiculous catch off his leg pic.twitter.com/Y8uhEWsJgb — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) May 11, 2026

The Washington alum turned into Washington Commanders QB Jaden Daniels for a split second to hit Dosunmu downcourt for a red zone grab. Dosunmu showed off his wide receiver skills too, going over the top of speedy cornerback De’Aaron Fox to save the possession.

Dosunmu also showed off some of his soccer skills, as he legally deflected the ball just enough to keep it in bounds. The Timberwolves guard was fouled and scored both free throws to get his team a 114-109 win.

Anthony Edwards , a Georgia native, compared Dosunmu to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White during his postgame interview. Edwards would’ve also been a good option to either throw or catch. The man has some serious tape as a potential QB who went down a different path.