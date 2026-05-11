Anthony Edwards had a telling message for Dylan Harper to close out Game 4

Anthony Edwards still cannot resist talking some trash despite not being a hundred percent healthy.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star led his team to victory on Sunday night at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., besting the San Antonio Spurs 114-109 to tie their Western Conference semifinals series at 2-2. Edwards was Minnesota’s clear No. 1 option. He shot 13/22 from the floor for 36 points — more than double that of any other T-Wolves player in Game 4.

Based on Edwards’ comments to Spurs rookie Dylan Harper during the fourth quarter, Ant-Man carried his team despite not having his usual explosive burst.

“I told [Dylan Harper ] the last couple of possessions before the end of the game, if I would’ve had all my legs, he would’ve been dunked on,” Edwards shared during his postgame interview. “But he knew that. It’s all good, though.”

Anthony Edwards told Dylan Harper he would've dunked on him if his knee was healthy. 👏 pic.twitter.com/ijJwpccVln — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) May 11, 2026

Edwards was referring to a critical sequence as Minnesota trailed the Spurs 97-91 midway through the fourth quarter. The Timberwolves star bisected the paint and had the 6’6″ Harper waiting for him at the rim. Instead of rising up for a dunk like he normally would in such a scenario, Edwards hung in the air to miss a contested layup.

The 4-time All-Star has been hampered by injuries to both of his knees. He was already dealing with runner’s knee on his right leg entering the postseason before he hyperextended his left knee during the first round against the Denver Nuggets .

The fact that Edwards has played all four games of the series against the Spurs is already a marvel by its own right, whether or not he can put people on a poster yet. The knee looked perfectly fine as Edwards danced around defenders for 16 points in the fourth quarter of Game 4.