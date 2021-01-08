 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, January 7, 2021

Video: Rudy Gay puts Anthony Davis in chokehold

January 7, 2021
by Larry Brown

Rudy Gay Anthony Davis

Rudy Gay had some fun with Anthony Davis for a brief moment on Thursday night.

Gay and Davis both wound up on the floor after Gay took a charge from Davis in the second quarter of the San Antonio Spurs-Los Angeles Lakers game. As they were on the ground, Gay playfully put Davis in a chokehold.

That was a friendly moment, and of course Gay got a basket on the ensuing possession. Gay was having a nice shooting night for the Spurs, who entered the game 3-4, compared to the 6-2 Lakers.

Gay, 34, is averaging 12.7 points in 24.9 minutes per game this season. Davis entered the game averaging 22.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game for the Lakers.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus