Video: Rudy Gay puts Anthony Davis in chokehold

Rudy Gay had some fun with Anthony Davis for a brief moment on Thursday night.

Gay and Davis both wound up on the floor after Gay took a charge from Davis in the second quarter of the San Antonio Spurs-Los Angeles Lakers game. As they were on the ground, Gay playfully put Davis in a chokehold.

Rudy Gay putting AD in a chokehold.pic.twitter.com/rIp6Q8C1Wl — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 8, 2021

That was a friendly moment, and of course Gay got a basket on the ensuing possession. Gay was having a nice shooting night for the Spurs, who entered the game 3-4, compared to the 6-2 Lakers.

Gay, 34, is averaging 12.7 points in 24.9 minutes per game this season. Davis entered the game averaging 22.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game for the Lakers.