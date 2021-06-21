Video: Trae Young gave his dad an awesome Father’s Day gift

Trae Young gave his dad a perfect Father’s Day gift on Sunday.

Young had 21 points and 10 assists and didn’t shoot well, but his Atlanta Hawks won Game 7 103-96 over the Philadelphia 76ers. Even though he was just 5-for-23 from the field, Young got great support from teammates like Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari. Huerter had 27 points and Gallinari scored 17 in the win.

After the Hawks won the game, Young found his dad Rayford and gave him his game-worn jersey.

It doesn’t get much better than that if you’re a father.

Now the Hawks are in the conference finals for the first time since 2015. They will face the Milwaukee Bucks for a chance to reach the NBA Finals.