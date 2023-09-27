 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 27, 2023

Warriors sign former 20-ppg scorer

September 27, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Warriors coach Steve Kerr in a blue warmup jacket

Mar 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr encourages his players during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors have added another veteran player ahead of training camp.

Rudy Gay has signed a 1-year deal with the Warriors, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Gay will compete for Golden State’s open roster spot.

The Warriors were among several teams that were linked to Gay over the summer after he was waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder. That move came after Gay was included in two different trades.

Gay is now 36 years old and entering his 18th NBA season. He averaged just 5.2 points in 14.6 minutes per game with the Utah Jazz last season. Gay has multiple seasons where he averaged more than 20 points per game, but those days are clearly behind him.

The Warriors lost Donte DiVincenzo in free agency and traded away Jordan Poole, so they are looking for second-unit players who can score. Gay will have an opportunity to prove he can help in that department.

Article Tags

Golden State WarriorsRudy Gay
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus