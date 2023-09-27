Warriors sign former 20-ppg scorer

The Golden State Warriors have added another veteran player ahead of training camp.

Rudy Gay has signed a 1-year deal with the Warriors, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Gay will compete for Golden State’s open roster spot.

Free agent F Rudy Gay has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, Sam Permut of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. Gay will compete for team’s open roster spot in camp. This will be his 18th NBA season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2023

The Warriors were among several teams that were linked to Gay over the summer after he was waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder. That move came after Gay was included in two different trades.

Gay is now 36 years old and entering his 18th NBA season. He averaged just 5.2 points in 14.6 minutes per game with the Utah Jazz last season. Gay has multiple seasons where he averaged more than 20 points per game, but those days are clearly behind him.

The Warriors lost Donte DiVincenzo in free agency and traded away Jordan Poole, so they are looking for second-unit players who can score. Gay will have an opportunity to prove he can help in that department.