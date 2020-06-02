Washington legend Wes Unseld dies — dead at 74

The Washington Wizards lost one of their most important figures in franchise history on Tuesday, as Wes Unseld has died at the age of 74.

Unseld’s family issued a statement announcing that Wes has died after battling numerous health issues, the most recent of which was pneumonia.

Statement from the family of Wes Unseld. Rest easy, Wes pic.twitter.com/NwEtuofgG9 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 2, 2020

Unseld, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1988, played center for the Baltimore/Washington Bullets from 1968-1981. He led the team to a championship in 1978 and was named NBA Finals MVP. The former No. 2 overall pick was also a five-time All-Star and the MVP of the league in 1969.

After he retired from playing, Unseld transitioned to the role of vice president with the Bullets for six years before becoming the head coach of the team in 1988. He coached Washington until 1996.