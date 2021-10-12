Zaire Wade to skip college and sign G League contract

Zaire Wade, the son of NBA legend Dwyane Wade, is headed straight to the NBA system with a G League contract.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wade plans to sign a contract with the G League’s Salt Lake City Stars. The Stars are affiliated with the Utah Jazz, the franchise Dwyane Wade is a part-owner of.

Zaire Wade is a 6’3″ shooting guard who had been considered a three-star recruit in the class of 2021. He had been eyed as a recruit by the likes of Nebraska, South Carolina, Rhode Island, and Toledo. Instead, he is opting to skip that route to try to break in with the Jazz.

The 19-year-old is Dwyane Wade’s son with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches. At least from now on, if the elder Wade has an issue with whoever’s coaching his son, he’ll probably be able to do something about it.

Photo: Dec 7, 2019; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Sierra Canyon School guard Zaire Wade during the 2019 Hoophall West basketball tournament at Chaparral High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports