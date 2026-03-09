Tua Tagovailoa signs 1-year deal with Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have landed their top quarterback target.

Tua Tagovailoa is signing a one-year deal with the Falcons, according to multiple reports. The move comes on the same day the Miami Dolphins formally decided to move on from the quarterback.

The Falcons targeted Tagovailoa and got him quickly. They need insurance due to Michael Penix Jr.’s torn ACL, even though Penix hopes to be ready for the start of the season. Atlanta wanted to add competition for Penix anyway, and Tagovailoa clearly feels he will at least get the chance to win the starting job at some point.

For Tagovailoa, he gets the opportunity to rebuild his career under a respected offensive coach in Kevin Stefanski. If he can flash some of what once made him a first-round pick, he might be in line for a bigger deal a year from now.

Tagovailoa threw for 4,624 yards in 2023, but injuries and poor play have tanked his stock since. He played 14 games last season and threw for 2,660 yards with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and had lost his starting job with Miami by the end of the season.