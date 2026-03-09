Malik Willis lands $67.5 million contract in free agency

Quarterback Malik Willis has landed his starting job in free agency to go along with a hefty new contract.

Willis is signing with the Miami Dolphins as a free agent, according to multiple reports. He is getting a three-year deal worth $67.5 million, with $45 million of that guaranteed.

Sources: The #Dolphins are signing #Packers QB Malik Willis, as a new QB has landed in Miami.



He gets a 3-year, $67.5M deal with $45M fully guaranteed in a contract negotiated by @DavidMulugheta of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/bhIpxV3UrK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

Willis joins the Dolphins on the same day they released Tua Tagovailoa and should slot in as the team’s new starter. This was an expected outcome, as Willis was seen as a good option by multiple quarterback-needy teams. The Dolphins always appeared to be the most logical landing spot, as former Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is Miami’s new head coach. New Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan was also hired away from the Packers, where Willis spent the last two seasons.

Despite his inexperience as a starter, Willis flashed enough to convince teams he is worth a shot. In two seasons with Green Bay, he threw for 972 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions, and went 2-1 as a starter in place of Jordan Love.

Willis’ deal will pay him an average of $22.5 million per season. That is a lot less than what some rumors suggested he would be able to earn on the open market.