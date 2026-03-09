Kenneth Walker leaves Seahawks to join AFC team

Reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker is leaving the Seattle Seahawks to join another championship-winning organization.

Walker is signing a three-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to multiple reports. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the deal could be worth as much as $45 million.

It’s a three-year deal worth up to $45 million for Kenneth Walker III, who becomes the highest-paid free agent deal for a running back in nfl history. https://t.co/a9vasdqT67 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2026

The Chiefs are clearly trying to retool their offense, and Walker will be an enormous part of doing so. He should become their unquestioned No. 1 back and provide some consistency in a rushing attack that has struggled for consistency in recent years. The eventual presence of Patrick Mahomes will also be good for him, as defenses will have to watch for both the mobile quarterback and Walker.

Walker rushed for 1,027 yards last season, the second time in his career he topped the 1,000-yard mark. His real coming out party was during the playoffs, when he ran for 313 yards and four touchdowns in three games. The Seahawks opted against using the franchise tag on him, which would have allowed them to keep Walker for at least one more season.

The Seahawks will miss Walker, but already split his carries with Zach Charbonnet, who should immediately become the team’s clear No. 1 option. Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL during the playoffs, however, so Seattle will probably have to bring in a reliable option for next season.