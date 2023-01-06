Oscar De La Hoya took jab at rival Dana White over altercation with wife

Oscar De La Hoya has not boxed professionally since 2008, but he still can throw some punches.

De La Hoya took a jab at rival promoter Dana White over the UFC boss’ physical altercation that went viral.

White was captured on video slapping his wife at a club in Mexico over New Year’s. He said that alcohol was involved and influenced his behavior, which he described as “embarrassing.”

De La Hoya saw the story and tweeted a link to it. He added his commentary to it.

“My good friend @danawhite is so greedy he decided to steal fighter pay from his new league on TBS ‘Power Slap’ by getting fighter of the night against his WIFE. Those Boston aerobic instructors are real tough guys,” he said.

De La Hoya was referencing the new “Power Slap League” White has been promoting. “Fighter of the Night” is an award the UFC hands out at the end of fight cards. And De La Hoya was jabbing White with the “Boston aerobic instructors” line; White was a boxing instructor in Boston prior to his involvement in the UFC.

White has said on the record in the past that you don’t come back from hitting a woman. Neither the UFC, parent company Endeavor, nor broadcast partner ESPN have commented on the video, though Oscar has.