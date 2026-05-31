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AJ Brown’s latest move has everyone expecting a trade

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AJ Brown during warmups
Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) on the field during warmups against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown has been the subject of trade rumors for much of the offseason. On Sunday, there was a notable development that may indicate that a deal may finally be coming to fruition.

As of Sunday, Brown had deactivated his X account, and attempts to access it only led to an error message.

It was not clear when Brown deactivated, as there is no way to go back and find out. It was certainly recent, and the timing would lead one to believe that it is not a coincidence. As of June 1, the Eagles can spread out the dead money they owe him over multiple seasons, which already had everyone expecting a trade as soon as Monday.

Brown has pulled similar moves before that ultimately led to nothing, but given the rumors surrounding him, this certainly seems like the end of his time in Philadelphia. If so, he will leave as an unqualified success, having won a Super Bowl with the organization.

Brown caught 78 passes last season for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. His best campaign came in his first year with the Eagles, when he racked up 1,496 receiving yards and 11 scores.

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