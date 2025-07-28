Oscar Piastri wins Belgian Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri on Sunday won the the Belgian Grand Prix amid wet conditions that led the start of the race to be delayed. Finishing behind him were Lando Norris (second) and Charles Leclerc (third).

With the victory, Piastri now widens his lead in the drivers’ championship to 23 points over Norris. He has won eight races this season. Piastri paid tribute to his grandfather following the win.

Hoping Grandad comes to more races pic.twitter.com/uht5p2E5G7 — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) July 27, 2025

Max Verstappen, who had a promising start to the weekend by winning the sprint race, finished fourth. Despite the major shake-up at Red Bull Racing, Verstappen’s chances to win his fifth driver’s championship seems to be slipping with each passing week.

Lewis Hamilton, who had an up-and-down weekend, qualified 18th, but was able to take advantage of changing conditions and finish 7th.

The driver championship seems to be down to a 2-way battle between Norris and Piastri with 11 races remaining.