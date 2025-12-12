UCLA gets rid of beloved coach as Bob Chesney cleans house

Incoming UCLA coach Bob Chesney is making big changes to the staff, and that includes parting ways with a very popular coach.

Tight ends coach and interim offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel will not be a part of Chesney’s staff. David Woods of Bruin Report said Dean Kennedy, Chesney’s offensive coordinator at James Madison, is likely to follow him to UCLA in the same role.

Neuheisel actually sparked speculation that he could become head coach himself after DeShaun Foster was fired in September. The offense initially surged under his guidance, and they put up 42 points in an upset win over Penn State in October. Eventually, the team came back to earth, and only reached the 20-point mark in one of their final five games.

Neuheisel was also a UCLA quarterback from 2012-2015 under Jim Mora. He went into coaching in 2017 and has been at his alma mater since 2018, working his way up from graduate assistant to wide receivers coach and now tight ends coach.

For those reasons alone, Bruins fans will not want to see Neuheisel depart. The way UCLA’s season ended, however, Chesney cannot be faulted for wanting to bring in his own personnel.