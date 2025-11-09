Arkansas’ Trevon Brazile smacks MSU student in the face with dirty towel

One Michigan State supporter took home an unexpected souvenir Saturday courtesy of Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile.

The No. 22 Spartans got the better of the No. 14 Razorbacks in a close 69-66 contest at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. Brazile, fresh off his 25-point season opener against Southern, struggled mightily against Michigan State.

Brazile scored just three points on 1/5 shooting in the Arkansas defeat. One of those misses was a last-second three-point attempt for the tie that did not even touch the rim.

ONE SECOND TO GO! Spartans are up pic.twitter.com/kYnXpvv6ET — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 9, 2025

Michigan State fans clowned Brazile as he walked toward the tunnel, as chants of “airball! airball!” rained down on him.

The senior, clearly frustrated, whipped his towel in anger. The cloth smacked a student in the face. The impacted fan decided to play keep-away with the dirty towel and managed to hang onto it.

Arkansas’ Trevon Brazile smacks a random MSU student with a towel on his way into the locker room😭 pic.twitter.com/UVaTfvfHl0 — Michigan State Content (@msucontent) November 9, 2025

Brazile acted like it was an accident, and it very well could have been. But it’s also possible that Brazile pulled a Blake Griffin to make it seem like it wasn’t on purpose.

Arkansas tied the game at 66 with just under two minutes left in the ballgame. But the Razorbacks missed their last five shots en route to losing their first game of the season.