Texas Tech junior makes Big 12 history in stunning fashion

The No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders are back to their winning ways after trouncing the Northern Colorado Bears on Tuesday, 101-90, at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

Junior forward LeJuan Watts led the way for the Red Raiders, putting up a performance no one had ever achieved in Big 12 basketball history.

According to ESPN Insights, Watts became just the first Big 12 player in history to score at least 35 points while connecting on 90% of his shots from the field in a game.

Northern Colorado had no answer for Watts, who went off for 36 points on a 12-for-13 shooting. His only miss in the entire game came with 1:22 remaining in the second half, when he failed to find his mark on a 26-foot attempt from behind the arc.

It was a tremendous bounce-back showing from Watts, who struggled with his shot in the previous Texas Tech game. Last Saturday, Watts scored just 8 points on 3-for-10 shooting in a Red Raiders 93-86 loss to the then-No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Shooting 90% from the floor on such a high volume of shots is something that can’t be sustained in the long run, but Watts can go for a heat check on Saturday, when the Red Raiders take on a tough assignment in a neutral-site showdown against the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y.

So far in the 2025-26 college basketball season, Watts is putting up 14.0 points on 48.9% shooting for the 8-3 Red Raiders.