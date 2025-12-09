Bill Self responds to conspiracy theories surrounding Kansas star Darryn Peterson

Kansas head coach Bill Self is not standing for any of the negative chatter surrounding Darryn Peterson.

The Kansas guard missed a month of action due to a lingering hamstring injury. While Peterson was sidelined, some fans peddled rumors that Peterson was not actually as injured as his time off the floor suggested. Conspiracy theories were floated suggesting the top-ranked prospect was saving himself for the NBA.

Self came to his star player’s defense ahead of Peterson’s return to the floor on Monday against rival Missouri.

“I think it frustrates him,” Self said of how Peterson feels about the rumors. “It’s the world we live in, in today’s time, though. It’s B.S., though.”

“That kid’s over there getting four treatments a day for 45 minutes every treatment. That kid spends more time shooting on his own than anybody else maybe that I’ve ever coached. That kid wants to be out there so bad.”

Self admitted that the complex nature of Peterson’s hamstring injury may have contributed to the rumors, with Kansas keeping him out for an extended period despite labeling him “day-to-day.” He added that “nobody would say anything” had Peterson suffered a compound fracture that would have had a much more straightforward timeline for recovery.

Peterson himself has clapped back at his critics, stating that he loved the game too much to sit out “just cause.”

Darryn Peterson addresses the rumors that he is sitting out for the NBA draft.



“They’ve been mad at me on Twitter saying I’m stealing money and all type of stuff but I love the game hoop is my life.” pic.twitter.com/LN1ayl3bIU — NetsKingdom 👑🗽 (@NetsKingdomAJ) December 7, 2025

Peterson played 23 minutes on Monday as he eased his way back to form against Missouri. He finished with 17 points on 6/14 shooting in an 80-60 victory for the Jayhawks.