Boogie Fland getting over $2 million to transfer to Florida

The Florida men’s basketball team will look to win back-to-back national championships next season for the second time in the last two decades, and they are spending some big money in an attempt to make that happen.

Former Arkansas guard Boogie Fland announced on Tuesday that he has transferred to Florida.

Fland will join fellow transfer guard Xaivian Lee in what should be one of the top backcourts in the nation entering the 2025-26 season.

According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, Florida signed Fland with a huge NIL deal that is worth more than $2 million.

Fland was a 5-star guard out of Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, N.Y., two years ago. He initially committed to Kentucky but followed John Calipari to Arkansas.

Former Florida guards Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard have no eligibility remaining, so they cannot return to the program. Denzel Aberdeen transferred to Kentucky, which left the Gators in further need of guards. They have addressed that need in a huge way.

Fland averaged 13.5 points, 5.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game across 21 games with the Razorbacks as a freshman last year. He considered entering the NBA Draft but withdrew his name last week.

Fland shot just 37.9% from the field last season, so he will be looking to improve in that department with Florida. A $2 million commitment shows that the Gators and head coach Todd Golden are confident Fland has plenty to offer.