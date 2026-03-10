Miami head coach makes a special request to NFL QB

Much has been said about the incredible run of the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks in the 2025-26 season.

As the RedHawks set out for the 2026 edition of the Mid-American Conference Tournament, Miami head coach Travis Steele made one particular request to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Steele recently appeared on FOX 19’s Cincinnati’s Sports Show and invited Burrow to attend a RedHawks game — either in the conference tournament or the NCAA Tournament. Of course, Steele is confident it will make the NCAA Tournament regardless of what happens in the MAC tourney.

“Joe Burrow, we need you at our game, “Steele said.

Added the 44-year-old Steele: “We would love to see you come into one of our games and support.”

It is indeed a great time for Burrow or anyone to show support for Miami, which has won all 30 regular-season games.

Burrow can take a page out of Cleveland Browns superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett’s book. Garrett attended a RedHawks game on Feb. 20 and even joined the team in the locker room.

The MAC Tournament will be held at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, with the No. 1 seed, Miami, playing the No. 8 seed, Massachusetts Minutemen, on Wednesday.