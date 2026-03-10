Kansas coach Bill Self weighs in on retirement speculation

Bill Self is at the end of his 23rd season as the head coach for the Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team.

And, it doesn’t seem like he is ready to call it quits, at least not yet. Rumors have swirled about Self potentially retiring after this season, and the Kansas coach is just focused on the upcoming NCAA Tournament run.

“I feel fine,” Self said, via Jordan Guskey of The Topeka Capital-Journal. “There are a lot of things out there that — all it takes is for one person to say it, then it’s your guys’ jobs to follow up on that one person. So, yeah, but I wouldn’t believe what the social media or internet is saying. I feel — I actually feel pretty good, and I’m really excited about the next, hopefully, several, few weeks, or several weeks, whatever it would be.”

In 2023, Self missed March Madness due to a health issue. This past summer, Self was hospitalized and had two stents inserted as he underwent a procedure.

Prior to the 2025-26 season, Self admitted he didn’t have any restrictions and he was ready to go after the summer health scare.

Self began his head coaching career in 1993-84 with Oral Roberts, and he had stops at Tulsa and Illinois before coming to Kansas. Entering the Big 12 Tournament, Self has a combined 853-270 record with four trips to the Final Four and two national championships.

Kansas is the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 Tournament, and the Jayhawks have a 22-9 overall record.