Jeremy Fears accused of another dirty play against Michigan

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears was accused of another dirty play against the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday.

Fears seemingly lifted his foot to kick Michigan’s Elliot Cadeau in the groin during the first half of Sunday’s game at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. Fears was losing control of the ball, but needlessly brought his left foot up as he tried to recover it and was whistled for a foul.

Jeremy Fears just did it again… pic.twitter.com/2u52vnnPB1 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 8, 2026

Fears has been accused of dirty play on multiple occasions this season. Most prominently, he tripped Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg during the teams’ first meeting of the season, a move that Wolverines coach Dusty May called out as “dangerous.”

Officials agreed that Fears had at least some intent behind the contact during Sunday’s game, as he was called for a flagrant foul after further review.

Fears is Michigan State’s most important player and entered play Sunday averaging 15.3 points and 9.1 assists per game on the season. Despite his excellent play, he has gained a reputation as a dirty player, and his move on Sunday will do him no favors in that regard.