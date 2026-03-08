Former NBA standout fired as Georgia Tech head coach

Former NBA standout Damon Stoudamire is out as head coach at Georgia Tech after three seasons.

Stoudamire is out at Georgia Tech after an 11-20 season. The Yellow Jackets lost their last 12 games in a row, which sealed the coach’s fate.

Sources: Georgia Tech is dismissing coach Damon Stoudamire, who went 42-55 in three seasons, per me and @jeffborzello. Tech (11-20, 2-16) ended on a 12-game losing streak. Tech officials are steadfast they remain committed to resourcing the program at a competitive level. pic.twitter.com/zwhH9Rjd4h — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 8, 2026

Stoudamire is still best remembered for his 13-year NBA career, primarily with the Portland Trail Blazers. His coaching career has been largely unsuccessful, and he was unable to re-establish the Yellow Jackets as a basketball program with national viability. He went 42-55 in three seasons and made the NIT once, losing in the first round.

This was Stoudamire’s second college head coaching job, and it was no more successful than the first. He went 71-77 in five seasons as head coach at Pacific from 2016 to 2021.

Prior to joining Georgia Tech, Stoudamire was an assistant with the Boston Celtics under Joe Mazzulla. Perhaps he will return to an NBA bench going forward after another unsuccessful college stop.