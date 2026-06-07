Kentucky has landed a top basketball recruit

The Kentucky Wildcats are back to scoring big recruiting wins.

Ryan Hampton, the No. 6 recruit in the class of 2027, has committed to Kentucky, he confirmed Sunday. The Texas native credited coach Mark Pope for his decision, as well as the presence of assistant coach Mo Williams.

“I chose Kentucky because of Coach Pope and Coach Mo Williams,” Hampton said, via Joe Tipton of On3. “They showed me a vision and a plan for me to reach my ultimate dreams and goals. They will challenge me to be the best I can be on and off the court.”

Hampton, a guard out of DME Academy (FL), just took his official visit to Kentucky this weekend. He immediately becomes the top-ranked recruit Pope has landed during his tenure at Kentucky, and is the first member of the school’s 2027 class. More signings like this will probably help ease the pressure on the coach, who has faced criticism from Kentucky fans for a lack of results.

Hampton is currently playing in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. He is averaging 21.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in four games since joining Nightrydas, his new squad.