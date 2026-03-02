Coach K sounds off on NCAA Tournament expansion talks

March is here, and that means NCAA Tournament time.

With the 68-team field set to be revealed on March 15, some discussions have come about regarding potential expansion. However, former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, also known as Coach K, said that is not something the NCAA should consider right now.

“That’s a big mistake,” Coach K said. “You don’t mess with something that is gold. It’s gold.”

ICYMI: Coach K's thoughts on tournament expansion 👀



"That's a big mistake… You don't mess with something that is gold. It's gold."



🎥: https://t.co/CH1p3qGr3S pic.twitter.com/0EFiyIDKy4 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 2, 2026

Last summer, the NCAA decided to keep the field at 68 for now, which is the format that has been around since it added four teams in 2011.

However, NCAA President Charlie Baker recently said that he would “like to see the tournament expanded,” which sparked plenty of pushback from fans.

Previous expansion discussions involved either 72 or 76 teams, but Coach K is one of many who aren’t on board with adding extra teams.

Currently, there are a handful of “First Four” games with teams playing games before the official Round of 64. So, what an extra four or eight teams would mean remains to be seen.

Expansion talks also surfaced at this time in 2025, so it has been a common theme that the NCAA is considering.

As of now, the 2026 NCAA Tournament will have 68 teams, but it very well could be the end of the current format, whether or not people are on board.