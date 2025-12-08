Shaheen Holloway seemingly had brutal trash talk for opposing team

Seton Hall head coach Shaheen Holloway seemingly had some pretty brutal commentary about the Kansas State Wildcats during Saturday’s game.

The Pirates took on Kansas State at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan. on Saturday, and Holloway seemingly had a bold way of motivating his team midway through the second half. With the Pirates already ahead 55-42, Holloway seemed to challenge his team to finish off the Wildcats by referring to them as “soft.”

“These motherf—ers are soft,” Holloway appeared to tell his huddle while pointing toward the Kansas State bench.

We are relying on lip reading here, but it certainly looks like Holloway refers to someone as soft, which is one of the bigger insults one can deliver in sports. That accusation usually draws a pretty fiery response.

Seton Hall was able to back Holloway up, ultimately winning the game 78-67. They are now 9-1 to start the season, and have already surpassed their win total for the entire 2024-25 season.