Video: Indiana player’s mom absolutely loses it after seeing a surprise gift from her son

Indiana Hoosiers senior guard Lamar Wilkerson had a night to remember on Wednesday, and so did her mom.

After the Hoosiers’ game against the visiting Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., on Tuesday, surprised her mother, Kizzy, with a brand new Cadillac Escalade.

Needless to say, his mom totally lost it as she saw the sweet ride.

You can check out the incredible moment here.

Lamar Wilkerson just gifted his mom, Kizzy, a brand new Cadillac Escalade.



What an end to Senior Day. #iubb pic.twitter.com/C6mibAUPEb — Daniel Flick (@ByDanielFlick) March 5, 2026

Wilkerson clearly put his NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) money to good use with that purchase, but Kizzy’s reaction to the surprise gift was priceless. She was happy enough to see her son score 16 points to help Indiana crush the Golden Gophers 77-47, and getting a car surely made the day even harder to top.

Wilkerson’s dream doesn’t end there. He likely has more in store for his mom once he makes it to the NBA.

After playing three seasons for the Sam Houston State Bearkats, Wilkerson transferred to Indiana for the 2025-26 campaign. Even in the tougher Big Ten conference, Wilkerson managed to shine. On the season, he is averaging 21.1 points per game, and he’ll look to do more for the Hoosiers on Saturday against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.