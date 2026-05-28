Texas Tech coach offers honest take on Brendan Sorsby situation

The Texas Tech Red Raiders might not see star quarterback Brendan Sorsby take a single snap in Lobbock this season.

Sorsby entered rehab due to a gambling addiction, and after completing his 35-day rehab, the NCAA announced that the quarterback is ineligible to play in 2026 after reports stated that he placed bets on his own team during his time at Indiana.

Sorsby and Texas Tech have decided to appeal, and the Red Raiders QB has a court date on June 1 that should decide what the future holds.

On Thursday, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire spoke about the situation with Sorsby.

“I do believe that he made a mistake, I do believe there should be consequences, but it’s my opinion that he shouldn’t be penalized for the rest of this year or his career,” McGuire said, via Chris Vannini of The Athletic.

McGuire also said that Sorsby has not been on campus since finishing his rehab, but rather is with his family.

After Sorsby finished his rehab, he posted a lengthy statement on social media, saying that he is “deeply sorry” and is “committed to the hard and necessary work ahead.”

Sorsby began his college career at Indiana and then spent the past two seasons at Cincinnati before transferring to Texas Tech this offseason.

Right now, the future is up in the air for Sorsby. If the court hearing doesn’t go his way, the only option is for him to head for the NFL Supplemental Draft in July, and he would more than likely be the first player selected in that event since 2019.