Extent of Brendan Sorsby’s gambling addiction revealed in court docs

Court documents filed in Lubbock, Texas, have shed light on the scale of Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby ’s gambling issues.

The filings reveal that Sorsby placed at least 40 bets involving Indiana football while serving as the Hoosiers’ quarterback, reports Mark Schlabach and David Purdum of ESPN.

According to the documents, Sorsby wagered approximately $90,000 over four years using accounts registered in his own name as well as in the names of family members and friends. He transferred at least $60,000 to two friends to cover bets placed on his behalf, apparently to obscure his direct involvement.

While at Indiana from 2022 to 2023, he acknowledged making at least 2,900 bets exceeding $30,000 in total, including the 40 wagers on his own team that totaled around $850.

Sorsby, who has been diagnosed with a gambling and anxiety disorder, continued betting after transferring to Cincinnati and later Texas Tech, utilizing friends’ accounts for additional wagers on other sports.

He completed a 35-day rehabilitation program but faces ongoing NCAA eligibility challenges. His attorneys argue the addiction should be treated as a mitigating mental health condition.