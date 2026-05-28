UCLA QB uses loophole to enter transfer portal

In 2025, the NCAA decided to eliminate the spring transfer portal window in college football. That means players could only enter the portal from January 2 to January 16 this year.

However, on Thursday, UCLA quarterback-turned-wide receiver Karson Gordon entered the portal as he used a rare loophole.

According to Pete Nakos and Alex Byington of On3, Gordon is entering the portal as a track athlete, with Thursday being the day the track and field portal officially opened.

“Despite entering the portal as a track and field athlete, Gordon can sign with any program as a two-sport athlete, meaning he can join any interested football program ahead of the upcoming Fall semester,” Byington wrote.

It’s quite the loophole for Gordon to use, but for him, it comes at a good time. UCLA has former Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava back for another year, and Nico’s younger brother, Madden, is expected to be the QB1 once Nico finishes his college career.

Gordon committed to UCLA in 2023, picking the Bruins over programs such as Tulane and Boston College, although Gordon didn’t see any playing time in the first two seasons.

UCLA has listed Gordon as a WR on the roster currently, but this should be an interesting player to watch, especially this late into the college football offseason.

Gordon played high school football at Missouri City, Texas, and was a three-star recruit.