Kirby Smart reacts to Laura Rutledge’s career move

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart had some kind words for ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after learning about her major career move.

In a heartfelt statement shared on Tuesday, Rutledge announced that she is leaving SEC Nation.

“Ten years ago, I walked onto this set not fully knowing what the journey would become. Today, I walk away knowing it became one of the most meaningful chapters of my life,” Rutledge wrote.

During the SEC spring meetings that day, Smart held a presser, but before addressing any other subjects, he made sure to give Rutledge her flowers.

“Shout out to Laura Rutledge. I found out this morning that she is going to be moving on away from her SEC duties, but I have a lot of respect for her,” Smart told reporters, via SEC Network.

Smart is definitely familiar with Rutledge, having spent a long time in the SEC and beginning his tenure as Georgia head coach in 2016. Before that, he was on Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide coaching staff.

“I feel like she and I have been in the SEC the same amount of time,” continued Smart. “With the tenure I’ve had and the tenure she’s had, she’s a good friend and a lot of respect for the work she’s done. I appreciate her service and wish her nothing but the best moving on.”

Despite her SEC Nation departure, Rutledge will still be very much around football, as she continues her work as an NFL Live host and as a sideline reporter for Monday Night Football.