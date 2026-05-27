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New NCAA legislation contains a ‘Lane Kiffin rule’

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Lane Kiffin holds up his hand
Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The latest attempt by Congress to provide some sort of oversight for college sports includes a rule that many are already naming after Lane Kiffin.

Senators Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) unveiled the Protect College Sports Act on Wednesday, a bipartisan attempt to provide some sort of protection for the NCAA and its member schools.

The text of the bill was released to the media, and one particular section garnered a good amount of attention. The bill would prohibit coaches from jumping from one school to another during the same season, a provision that was quickly dubbed the “Lane Kiffin rule.”

Notably, the rule also would prohibit rival schools from poaching a coach before the season ends.

Kiffin may be the most famous instance, but plenty of college coaches have jumped from one program to another before the season ends. The fact that this can happen without repercussions has drawn criticism and is contrasted with players, who can only enter the transfer portal during certain periods during the year.

Kiffin’s decision to jump to LSU with his Ole Miss team heading for the College Football Playoff became a major distraction and created a lot of bad blood. Even in instances where such a situation is handled cordially, a lot of people are put in a very difficult spot that unquestionably impacts their ability to do their jobs. This bill would end that, or at least try to curtail it.

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