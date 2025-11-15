Aaron Donald shoved Pat McAfee off the ‘College GameDay’ set

Things got a little bit physical between Pat McAfee and Aaron Donald on the set of ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday.

Donald was the guest picker for Saturday’s show, which preceded the game between his Pitt Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Unsurprisingly, Donald stuck with his alma mater.

McAfee made it sound like he was about to do the same, but he pulled a fast one on Donald. After initially making it sound like he was going to pick Pitt, McAfee picked Notre Dame, prompting Donald to playfully toss him off the set.

Aaron Donald shoved Pat McAfee off the set after he baited him and picked against Pitt 😂 pic.twitter.com/4mrRaxSg7K — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 15, 2025

Both of them were laughing, and McAfee probably sold it a little bit, but it’s not often that things get even playfully physical during the picks segment of the show. Donald is not the sort of guy McAfee wants to cross, either, as he still puts in the work even though he is retired.

Before Donald’s Hall of Fame NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams, the Pittsburgh native played four seasons for the Panthers. The school officially retired his No. 97 at halftime of Saturday’s game.